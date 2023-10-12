Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $930,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $188.22 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -459.07, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

