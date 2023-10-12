Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $157.14 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $157.14 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00228186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00797901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00569020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00124408 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,407,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,384,512,366 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.