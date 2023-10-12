PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.54-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $183.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.