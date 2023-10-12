PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

