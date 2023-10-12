Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.62 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and $96.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.27 or 0.05782010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,158,460,975 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

