Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.08 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $75.08 million and $1.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00228186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00797901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00569020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00124408 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,931,271 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

