FlatQube Price Down 30% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,730.88 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.21846923 USD and is down -18.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $811.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

