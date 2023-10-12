Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00024340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $71.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 369,044,403 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

