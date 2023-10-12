HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 272.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 308,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

