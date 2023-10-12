BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 368.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 313.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative net margin of 479.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 559,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

