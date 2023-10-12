BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 368.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 313.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.10.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative net margin of 479.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.91%.
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
