Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.