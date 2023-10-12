Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 5.6 %

PL stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,630. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

