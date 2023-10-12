CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 649 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NYSE:NKE opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

