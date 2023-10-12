IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $836.07 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $898.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

