Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average is $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.46 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.