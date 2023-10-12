W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 1.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 1,711,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,423,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

