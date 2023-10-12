American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

