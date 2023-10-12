HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

