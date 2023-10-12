IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

