IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $494.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $495.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

