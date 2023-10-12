Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deep Yellow Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 1.2 %

DYLLF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

