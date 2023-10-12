American Airlines Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

AAL opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

