Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Down 1.7%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. 34,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 162,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

