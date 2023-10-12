Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

