Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Lifted by Analyst

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cimpress by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 156.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,019 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

