Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TriMas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

