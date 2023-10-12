PPG Industries, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.31. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

