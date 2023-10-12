Analysts Offer Predictions for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

