Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.61. 212,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,410,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

