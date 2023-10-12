Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 567,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,240,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $431,114.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,205.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,487,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,390,694.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $431,114.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,205.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,603 shares of company stock worth $4,244,260 over the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

