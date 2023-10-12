Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

