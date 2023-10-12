New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 22,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 220,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFGC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 668,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

