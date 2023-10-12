JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 7.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 190,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 819,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.