Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90. 3,012,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,697,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Farfetch by 105.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 614.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $13,225,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

