Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 7.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.61. 760,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,649,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $569.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

