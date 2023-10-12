Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 7%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. 92,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 731,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $643.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.