Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.72. 146,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,052,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

