FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 8.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 4,333,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,931,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $557.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. FuelCell Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

