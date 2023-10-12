Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 258,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 260,436 shares.The stock last traded at $101.47 and had previously closed at $104.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. Selective Insurance Group's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

