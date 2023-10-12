Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,610,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,661,341 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.61.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

