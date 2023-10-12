AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.11. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Further Reading

