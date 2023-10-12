Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Increases By 375.0%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
InPost Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. InPost has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.
About InPost
