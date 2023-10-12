Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,925.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

