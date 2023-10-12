Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 464.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,925.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.