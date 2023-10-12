Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Grows By 400.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HROWL opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

