CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
CyberAgent Price Performance
CyberAgent stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.
CyberAgent Company Profile
