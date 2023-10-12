BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Up 463.0% in September

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BZAM Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. BZAM had a negative net margin of 128.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.87%.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

