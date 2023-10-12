Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 395.9% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 395.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $31,122,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

