Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Grows By 415.5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 415.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

