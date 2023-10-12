Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Welltower by 132,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

