Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,765 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

